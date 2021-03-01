CHICAGO (CBS) — The 17-year-old from Chicago who fought in the Korean War has been identified and his remains will return to the U.S.
Army Corporal David B. Milano was reported missing in action on December 2, 1950, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA.) It was reported Milano's unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir, located in North Korea.
The DPAA said after the June 2018 summit between then-President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.”
The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018. They were then taken to the DPAA lab for identification.
Milano’s name was recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. It’s listed along with others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
The DPAA said to identify Milano’s remains, scientists “used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y-chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.
Milano's remains will be buried in Ogden, Utah. No date has been listed.