PEORIA, Ariz. (CBS/AP) — The Cubs opened up Cactus League play against the new-look San Diego Padres on Monday.
About 1,600 fans were allowed at the game.READ MORE: Customers Say They Cannot Schedule First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose At Walgreens Because Second Dose Appointments Unavailable
Kyle Hendricks pitched two innings of shutout ball – including two strikeouts.
Javier Báez had one of the Cubs’ two hits.READ MORE: Illinois Could Soon Face Housing Crisis, So Why Are So Many CHA Homes Sitting Vacant?
For the Padres, starter Chris Paddack fanned three in two hitless innings.
The Cubs beat the Padres 1-0. They’re undefeated.MORE NEWS: 'We're Acutely Aware Of The Impact We Have': Home Show Cancellation Puts Spotlight On Future McCormick Place Conventions
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)