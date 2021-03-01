CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old man has been charged in a pair of carjackings just minutes apart Sunday morning in Brighton Park.
Police said Juan Posos walked up to a woman sitting in her Volkswagen Passat around 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of South Maplewood Avenue, and displayed a pair of pliers, forcing her to get out of the car.
He then drove off in the Volkswagen, before crashing into two parked cars, getting out of the vehicle, and walking up to a man sitting in a Mazda 3 sedan in the 4300 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.
Police said Posos implied he had a gun, and forced the man out of the car, then drove off in the Mazda.
Officers spotted Posos driving the stolen car shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday near 62nd and Western, and conducted a traffic stop, taking Posos into custody. Police said, while he was being escorted to an ambulance, Posos kicked and head-butted an officer.
Posos has been charged with felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, vehicular hijacking, and aggravated battery to a police officer. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
He was due to appear in court Monday afternoon.