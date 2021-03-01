NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — One driver was killed and another was injured in an accident involving a semi-trailer truck in Naperville Monday.
At 10:31 a.m., Naperville police were called to Route 59 at 103rd Street, where they learned a silver 2007 Ford Fusion had rear-ended the orange 2002 Volvo semi in the northbound lanes of Route 59.
The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene and had to be extricated from the car.
The truck driver, a 58-year-old Plano resident, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
During the investigation, there was another crash involving a car and a school bus on the southbound side of Route 59, also near 103rd Street. No children were on the bus, and everyone refused medical treatment.
No charges or citations had been issued late Monday.
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call the Naperville police Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477.