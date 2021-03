PAWS Pet Of The Week: VivViv is always finding joy in the moments, whether it's jumping into fresh snow bank or blowing bubbles in her water bowl to make dinnertime just a little more fun.

CBS 2 Celebrates Black History Month With 'History Makers'February is Black History Month and CBS Chicago is proud to celebrate the culture, heritage and history of the Black community.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West File For Divorce After Nearly 7 Years Of Marriage

Brookfield Zoo Opening 2 Months After COVID Forced ClosureAlso, the only indoor spaces that will be open are rest rooms. The carousel and the motor safari will also remain closed.

Free Days At Chicago's Shedd Aquarium Next WeekAdults getting tickets must provide proof of residency. Free admission won't be given to people who don't have a reservation.

Cute Critters Celebrate Valentine's Day At The Brookfield ZooAccording to the Brookfield Zoo, the Animal Programs staff is always thinking of ways to physically and mentally stimulated the animals at the zoo.