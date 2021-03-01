TEMPE, Ariz. (CBS/AP) — Tony La Russa and the White Sox visited Joe Maddon’s Los Angeles Angels in Cactus League baseball on Monday.
The Sox fell behind early, but Luis Robert helped bring them back with an RBI double off the wall in the fourth inning.READ MORE: Customers Say They Cannot Schedule First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose At Walgreens Because Second Dose Appointments Unavailable
They scored 4 times in the inning.
Adam Eaton had a double and sacrifice fly.READ MORE: Illinois Could Soon Face Housing Crisis, So Why Are So Many CHA Homes Sitting Vacant?
For the Angels, Albert Pujols went 2 for 2 and drove in two runs, Shohei Otani got two hits and scored twice and Mike Trout had a hit and walk. Angels newcomer Alex Cobb pitched a scoreless first.
The White Sox and Angels finished in a 4-4 tie.MORE NEWS: 'We're Acutely Aware Of The Impact We Have': Home Show Cancellation Puts Spotlight On Future McCormick Place Conventions
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)