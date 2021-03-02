CHICAGO (AP) — D.J. Carton scored 20 points and Koby McEwen and Dawson Garcia each scored 12 and Marquette beat DePaul 77-71 on Tuesday night.
Greg Elliott added 11 points for Marquette (12-13, 7-11 Big East Conference)
Pauly Paulicap scored a season-high 20 points and had three blocks for the Blue Demons (4-13, 2-13). Ray Salnave added 13 points and seven rebounds and Romeo Weems had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Golden Eagles returned the favor as DePaul beat them 68-61 on Jan. 23.
