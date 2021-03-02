CHICAGO (CBS)– One person was seriously injured in a crash involving two semi trucks on I-294 at 79th Street.
According to Illinois State Police, a semi truck was rear ended by another semi truck just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. A person had to be removed from one of the trucks and is now suffering life-threatening injuries.
Two northbound lanes are closed at 79th Street as crews work to clear the crash. Delays are expected.
Traffic is being diverted at 95th Street.
This is a developing story.