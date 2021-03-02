CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago-based McDonald’s is launching an investigation into claims of sexual harassment at its restaurants after “CBS Sunday Morning” spoke with women who said it happened while working there.
“First he was like, you have nice hair, started touching my hair. Then he was like, physical. Then he actually started grabbing my butt,” said a worker.READ MORE: Chicago, Cook County Suburbs Expanding Indoor Dining Capacity, Bars And Restaurants Can Stay Open Until 1 A.M., Other COVID Restrictions Eased
“CBS Sunday Morning” spoke to four employees, all with similar stories, even though they all work at different restaurants.
In a survey of 800 women who work at McDonald’s restaurants, three-quarters claim they were harassed on the job. Most said they suffered consequences for reporting what happened.READ MORE: Seniors Can Schedule COVID Vaccine Appointments At The United Center Beginning Thursday
McDonald’s disputes the numbers, saying survey takers didn’t speak to enough women.
Corporate officials said the fast food giant won’t tolerate sexual harassment and plans to introduce new global brand standards later this year.
MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Illinois: Coronavirus Hospitalizations Hit Record Low; State Expecting First Shipment Of 83,000 Doses Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine