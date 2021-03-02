CHICAGO (CBS) — Senior citizens in Chicago and in Illinois will exclusively be able to schedule their COVID vaccine appointments at the United Center this week.

The arena has the capacity to give 6,000 per day.

“In order for us to truly rise above this terrible pandemic, we must get our seniors vaccinated as fast as humanely as possible, no shortcuts there, it’s essential to us to be able to move forward,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “Because we see that in Chicago, regardless of the underlying conditions vaccinating older resonance, as a biggest impact on preventing coordinate COVID-19 related deaths, as more than 80% of the total number of COVID-related deaths in Chicago, happen in residents aged 60 and older.”

Starting Thursday, March 4 at 8:30 a.m., seniors can schedule their first COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the United Center. There will a limited number of vaccines administered on March 9, with a full opening March 10.

On March 10, according to Lightfoot, is when shots can start going into arms. There is no cost to the vaccine.

After the appointment period for seniors, all Illinoisans eligible under the state’s Phase 1B+ can schedule appointments starting Sunday, March 7 at 4:00 p.m.

Doctor Allison Arwady, the head of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said she is pleased with the positive trend of COVID cases moving downward and added that the city is averaging 283 new COVID cases a day. She added that people will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

“That’s well under the 400, new cases per day where we really want to stay behind,” Arwady said. “We’re still not under 200 new cases per day, which is where we’d like to get, but the numbers are looking good and slowly bringing down the lowest it has ever been since COVID got to Chicago.

Arwady said Chicago has 2.9% test positivity.

“We have been trending in the right direction and I congratulate Chicagoans for continuing to do the right thing in helping us contain the spread of the virus,” said Arwady. ”We need to keep it up so we can continue to reopen our city safely and smartly, and get back to doing the things we love.”

More than 100,000 appointments over the next three days will be available when registration opens.

There are two ways to make appointments:

*To register online, visit Zocdoc.com/vaccine. The web site is projected to handle much higher volume of appointment requests. Zocdoc will show real-time appointment availability and eligible residents will then be able to select a date/time and book an appointment online. Date of birth will be required when booking an appointment to confirm vaccine eligibility.

*To register by phone, call (312) 746-4835. To help bridge the digital divide, a multi-lingual call center will be available to help seniors make an appointment.

*This call center will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Given the anticipated high demand for appointments, residents who can use the web site should book their appointments online. While the call center has 200 staffers, those who need to use the call center will very likely experience lengthy wait times.

The site will operate seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government’s vaccination pilot program. The facility will be managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with support from the Department of Defense, State of Illinois, Cook County and City of Chicago.

Mayor Lightfoot said there will be several vaccine-related events taking

On Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said restaurants and bars may now increase indoor capacity to 50% or 50 people per space, whichever is less. The limit had been 40% for the past two weeks.

In addition, they may stay open and serve alcohol until 1 a.m. Until now, they had been required to cut off alcohol sales at 11 p.m. and halt on-site service at midnight.