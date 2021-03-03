DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon at an Englewood strip mall that is home to a chicken joint and laundromat.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the fire started early Wednesday afternoon at a chicken restaurant at the corner of 61st and Halsted. The flames spread to the neighboring laundromat.

Firefighters were using four large lines to douse the flames from a defensive position, and had the fire under control by about 1:15 p.m., but crews were still on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story…

