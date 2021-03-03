CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon at an Englewood strip mall that is home to a chicken joint and laundromat.
Chicago Fire Department officials said the fire started early Wednesday afternoon at a chicken restaurant at the corner of 61st and Halsted. The flames spread to the neighboring laundromat.READ MORE: Woman Found Dead In Fire In West Ridge
Firefighters were using four large lines to douse the flames from a defensive position, and had the fire under control by about 1:15 p.m., but crews were still on the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
Four large lines on the fire on 61 Street. Laundromat and chicken joint. Defensive only. Fire traveling in building. pic.twitter.com/Rm3juYDewq
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) March 3, 2021