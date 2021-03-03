CHICAGO (CBS)– Two toddlers were found walking outside alone in the South Shore neighborhood overnight.
According to police, a man driving in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, spotted a young girl and boy walking on the sidewalk around 12:30 a.m.READ MORE: Third Man Claims He Was Sexually Abused By Fr. Michael Pfleger Over 40 Years Ago
Police said the the toddlers were not properly dressed for the weather. The young boy, who police said is around 2 years old, was not wearing a coat.READ MORE: St. Baldrick's Foundation Participant Shaves Head For 12th Year In A Row To 'Conquer Childhood Cancer'
The toddlers were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, in good condition, to be evaluated.
Police said a family member has been contacted.MORE NEWS: After Their Cruise Was Canceled Twice - Due To Hurricane Dorian Then COVID - Royal Caribbean Won't Give Family A Refund
This is a developing story.