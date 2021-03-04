DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were killed in a high-speed crash on the Southwest Side.

Police said an 86-year-old man was driving northbound on the 8300 block of South Pulaski Road when a 25-year-old women in an SUV crashed into him.

Police said she was speeding at the time of the crash, and the man died on the scene.

There were five passengers in the woman’s car. A 53-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

A 6-year-old passenger was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with minor injuries. Three other occupants were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The 25-year-old woman has been issued citations and police are investigating.

