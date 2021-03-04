NILES, Ill. (CBS) — The Cook County Department of Public Health on Thursday night was investigating a large wedding held this week in Niles.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar took inside the mostly mask-less affair at White Eagle Events and Convention Center.

To be clear, weddings are allowed during the current reopening phase in Illinois. But there are guidelines to the size and what activities can and can’t happen – and that is what has the county health department taking a closer look at this one.

From outside through the front doors, a front room full of people were seen gathered for a wedding.

Pictures provided to CBS 2 from inside showed the bride posing for pictures, and several groups socializing before the ceremony. There was not a mask in sight.

The wedding was Wednesday night at White Eagle in Niles. An online review posted Thursday read, “incredible wedding – gorgeous furnishings and plenty of space for many guests – Chicago is back in action.”

That is not exactly true. In the age of COVID-19 restrictions, weddings are allowed in Illinois – but capacity is limited to 50 people or 50 percent of the room’s capacity, whichever is lower.

Dance floors are also to remain closed. Sources told CBS 2 that at the Niles wedding there were well over 50 people – and the dance floor was wide open.

In December, we were the first to show you a large wedding at the Hilton Chicago/Northbrook. The hotel was hit with heavy fines, and the wedding even got the attention of Gov. JB Pritzker.

“It’s very irresponsible, and it’s also irresponsible of the hotel to host an event like that,” Pritzker said of the Northbrook wedding at the time.

As for the Wednesday wedding at the White Eagle, the county health department has launched a formal investigation to determine if the venue violated state and local guidelines.

We have called, emailed, and messaged White Eagle – and we even went inside the banquet hall Thursday to try and get a response. But as of late Thursday night, we had yet to receive one.