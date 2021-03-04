CHICAGO (CBS) — The body of a missing 33-year-old woman from McHenry County was found inside a storage unit near Rockford on Tuesday.
Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, of far northwest suburban Harvard, was reported missing on Jan. 3, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's office.
Sheriff's police began investigating on Jan. 26, and later obtained a search warrant for a storage unit at Route 251 and McCurry Road in far northwest suburban Roscoe, just north of Rockford.
A dead body was found in the storage unit on Tuesday, and has since been identified as Arnold-Boesiger.
Officials have not yet said how she died.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call McHenry County Sheriff’s investigators at (815) 334-4750.