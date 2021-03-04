DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID isn’t stopping the 47th annual Northwestern University dance marathon.

The virtual dance-off starts Thursday night at 7:00 and it goes until 10:00 Saturday night.

This year, the event benefits Compass to Care which helps families with a child battling cancer.

For more information or to make a donation, click here or go to Give.NUDM.org.

