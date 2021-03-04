CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID isn’t stopping the 47th annual Northwestern University dance marathon.
The virtual dance-off starts Thursday night at 7:00 and it goes until 10:00 Saturday night.READ MORE: Police Investigating 2 Break-Ins In North Suburban Skokie
This year, the event benefits Compass to Care which helps families with a child battling cancer.
For more information or to make a donation, click here or go to Give.NUDM.org.READ MORE: Over 68,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Get ready to virtually dance the weekend away! Tonight, @NUDM kicks off its 47th annual event to support @CompasstoCare and @EvanstonForever. https://t.co/UNEiazWLrJ
— Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 4, 2021MORE NEWS: One Dead, Another Wounded In West Chatham Shooting