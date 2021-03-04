CHICAGO (CBS) — A fiery crash involving two vehicles on I-88 leaves one person dead and two people injured.
According to the Illinois State Police, it happened on Interstate 88 westbound at milepost 127.3 (Naperville Road.) Police said one vehicle rear-ended another and both cars caught fire.
The passenger in the second vehicle died on the scene.
ISP said the driver of the first vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries. The driver of the second car was also taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
As of 10:00 Thursday morning, all westbound lanes of Interstate 88 were shutdown for the investigation.
This is a developing story.
