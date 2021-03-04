CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Transit Police officer shot a 33-year-old man Thursday morning during a struggle on board a South Shore Line train at the Hegewisch station.
Chicago police said the man was on a South Shore Line train when he “became verbally aggressive toward a ticket collector and conductor” around 8:15 a.m. at the Hegewisch stop at 137th and Brainard.READ MORE: Teen Charged With Attempted Carjacking In Greater Grand Crossing
The conductor called Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Transit Police for assistance, and while an officer was trying to remove the passenger from the train, the man got into a fight with the officer, who shot the man in the stomach.READ MORE: Over 74,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Police said the 33-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. His condition was not immediately available.
The transit officer also was taken to a hospital to be treated for facial injuries.MORE NEWS: 2 Killed In High-Speed Crash On Southwest Side
Chicago police were investigating.