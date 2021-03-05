CHICAGO (CBS) — Some clouds may roll in late tonight and linger Saturday morning before skies clear by afternoon.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a northeast wind at 5-10 mph Saturday will keep shore front temps cooler than inland areas.READ MORE: First Case Of Brazil Variant Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Illinois
It will mostly likely stay in the upper 30s lakeside to upper 40s well inland.
A strong southerly wind flow starts Sunday.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In I-57 Expressway Shooting Near 119th Street
That helps to warm all areas into the 50s and 60s after that.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 26.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 45.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Are Relief Payments Bad For The Economy?
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 52.