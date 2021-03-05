DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Some clouds may roll in late tonight and linger Saturday morning before skies clear by afternoon.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a northeast wind at 5-10 mph Saturday will keep shore front temps cooler than inland areas.

It will mostly likely stay in the upper 30s lakeside to upper 40s well inland.

A strong southerly wind flow starts Sunday.

That helps to warm all areas into the 50s and 60s after that.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 26.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 45.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 52.

