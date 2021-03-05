CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition, clinging to life after she was shot in her mother’s car this week. Doctors at Comer Children’s Hospital are doing everything possible to save her life as her family prays the swelling in her brain will go down.

However, family members tell CBS 2’s Jermont Terry it is “not looking promising.”

Friday night a small crowd outside the hospital held hands while holding onto hope that Ny’Andra Dyer will pull through.

Someone shot the sixth grader while she was sitting in her van at a gas station in West Pullman off 127th and Michigan.

“Everybody should want to find out who did this because everybody has to stop at a gas station,” said Pastor Donovan Price.

The bullet pierced her spinal cord. Doctors told her mother it is too dangerous to remove, leaving her daughter in a touch and go situation with swelling on her brain.

“Right now as we speak her family, her mom has to meet with doctors to perhaps make the hardest decision that any parent could ever make in their lives,” said Price.

Earlier in the week, Ny’Andrea’s mother made an emotional plea for the shooters to surrender.

“Please put the guns down,” she said.

As police search for the gunmen, Price stresses that more people should be outraged.

“There should be a lot of tears, maybe if the police had shot her then there would be more people out here because that seems to be the popular thing these days,” he said.

While the prayers and attention center on the family and the girl’s improvement, there is a clear call to the community to do more to keep every child safe from gun violence in Chicago.

“This is not COVID,” Price said. “There is no vaccine. We are the vaccine, and everybody needs a dose.”

A $30,000 reward is being offered to whoever leads police to an arrest and conviction. Tips can remain anonymous.