CHICAGO (CBS) — As the state continues to ramp up vaccination efforts, Illinois has reached two new milestones, with more than 3 million people having received at least one dose of vaccine, and more than 1 million people fully vaccinated.
That’s thanks in part to a record 131,882 doses administered statewide on Thursday, the most in a single day so far.READ MORE: 101st Airborne ‘Screaming Eagles’ Soldiers To Help Staff United Center Mass Vaccination Site
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the state has received a total of 4,224,005 doses of vaccine since December. A total of 3,125,425 shots have been administered, and 1,019,685 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 8% of the state’s population.
Illinois is averaging 83,115 doses given out per day over the past week.READ MORE: Thousands Of Seniors Sign Up For COVID Vaccine To Be Given At The United Center
Meantime, IDPH also reported 1,442 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 33 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,194,702 cases, including 20,700 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 1,166 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, the fewest hospitalizations reported in a single day since the state started tracking those numbers in April. Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Thursday night, 263 were in the ICU and 121 were on ventilators.MORE NEWS: Chicago Fire Department To Administer COVID Vaccine To Homebound Seniors
The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois is down to 2.2%, the lowest it’s been since June 23. The state’s average case positivity rate has been below 3% for 19 days in a row, the longest such stretch reported so far during the pandemic.