CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died and two other people were injured during in a shooting on I-57 Friday morning.
Illinois State Police responded to the northbound lanes near 119th Street around 12:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting on the expressway.
Two cars were riddled with bullets and windows were shattered.
The victims drove themselves to the 22nd District Chicago police station for assistance. All three victims were taken to areas hospitals in serious condition.
One of the men died at the hospital.
No one is in custody at this time.
This is a developing story.