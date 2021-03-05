CHICAGO (CBS) — City officials shut down three large parties last weekend for violating COVID-19 regulations, including a club in Bronzeville, a party venue in Jefferson Park, and an apartment in Old Town.

The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said officials conducted 86 investigations into claims of violating regulations designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus last weekend, and issued citations in seven cases.

The largest party that was shut down was a gathering with more than 100 people at Renaissance Bronzeville, at 4641 S. Martin Luther King Dr., where guests were not wearing masks or observing social distancing. The city issued a cease and desist order and also cited the business for allowing on-site smoking without a tobacco license.

Investigators also shut down a large gathering at a makeshift club in an apartment building at 333 W. North Av., where 97 people were partying without face coverings or social distancing. The city issued a cease and desist order for operating without required business licenses.

A third party was shut down in Jefferson Park, where 73 people gathered at Kreative Cave, at 4803 N. Milwaukee Ave., and weren’t wearing masks or maintaining proper social distancing. Kreative Cave was cited for operating without required business licenses.

Four other businesses were cited for other violations, including:

Blue Line Lounge & Grill, at 1548 N. Damen Ave., for operating with 15 customers after the required midnight closure order;

Café Il Cortile, at 8443 W. Lawrence Ave., for allowing over 100 customers to dine indoors, with patrons and employees not wearing face coverings, without social distancing, with more than six people per table and with patrons not seated while eating or drinking;

Dunkin’ at 11525 S. Halsted St. for failure to require employees to wear face coverings;

Granero, at 2529 N. Milwaukee Ave., for holding an over-capacity gathering and operating after the required midnight closure order.

Since last weekend’s investigations, the city has eased its regulations on restaurants, bars, and other businesses.

Restaurants and bars may now operate at 50% of normal capacity, or no more than 50 people per room, whichever is less. They remain limited to six customers per table, and tables must be spaced six feet apart. Restaurants and bars also can stay open and serve alcohol until 1 a.m.

Liquor stores in Chicago may now stay open until 11 a.m., two hours later than the curfew that had been in place since last April.

Other industries, such as performance venues, health and fitness centers, movie theaters and personal services, can operate at 50% capacity, with no more than 50 people within any one space. The city also raised the limit on indoor fitness class sizes to 20 people per group.