CHICAGO (CBS)– A Metra North Central Service train struck a vehicle near Wheeling Friday morning.
Metra Alert NCS – Train #102, scheduled to arrive Chicago Union Station at 7:17 AM – stopped at Wheeling, Struck a vehicle. Customers on train #102 will be transferred to train #108. UPDATE
— Metra NCS (@metraNCS) March 5, 2021
According to Metra, NCS train No. 102 scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 7:17 a.m. is stopped in Wheeling. Commuters will be transferred to another train.
Extensive delays are expected.
