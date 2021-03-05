DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Metra, Wheeling

CHICAGO (CBS)– A Metra North Central Service train struck a vehicle near Wheeling Friday morning.

According to Metra, NCS train No. 102 scheduled to arrive at Union Station at 7:17 a.m. is stopped in Wheeling. Commuters will be transferred to another train.

Extensive delays are expected.

This is a developing story. 

