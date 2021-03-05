CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is celebrating Women’s History Month and we’re introducing you to a northwest suburban woman who works tirelessly to get kids in foster care placed with loving families.

Susan McConnell is the founder of Let It Be Us.

“Children do better in homes, it’s as simple as that,” she said.

A simple idea, but a difficult task. She has dedicated her life to making sure thousands of kids have a place to call home.

“Illinois ranks very low at getting our children adopted and there’s no reason for that, there are more than enough adoptive parents who would like to step in,” McConnell said.

To help bridge that gap, McConnell started the non-profit Let It Be Us with a focus on foster care and adoption in Illinois.

“I built, Let It Be Us to be a very large table and that’s why the name is, Let It Be Us, I just want a seat that that table,” She said.

And now, so many others have a seat with her. There are about 18,000 kids in Illinois foster care and the need is real.

“What I’d like people to know is that anyone can be a foster parent, you do not need to be married, you do not need to own your own home, you can be a teacher and live in an apartment,” McConnell said.

She works all year long, inspiring foster care and adoption. She’s helping build families and create homes, in a time so many need support.

“Whether it’s a short-term foster home or a long-term foster home, adoptive home they’re going to do better with a family, because family is a lifelong support system it’s a safety net,” She said. “Everyone needs a family and your family’s there forever and ever, our children are done at 18 or 21.”

McConnell created a page on the Let It Be Us website for children waiting to be matched. Those who appear on the site are more likely to find their forever home.