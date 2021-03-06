CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 2,565 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 50 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,197,267, including 20,750 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 79,248 tests were reported to the state for a total of 18,572,096.
As of Friday night, 1,210 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 261 were in intensive care and 108 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Feb. 27 to March 5, 2021 is 2.4%, according to IDPH.
Friday, a record 134,239 vaccine doses were administered in the state, bringing the total to 3,259,664, including 340,763 for longterm care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 90,428 doses. So far, the total number of vaccine doses allocated to and delivered to the state is 4,268,375.