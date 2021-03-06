CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was grazed in the chest when her ex-boyfriend fired into her house in the Chatham community late Friday.
At 8:40 p.m., the 26-year-old woman was having a quarrel with her ex-boyfriend outside her front door in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue, police said.
The woman refused to allow the 27-year-old man in, so he fired several shots through the front door – grazing her chest, police said.
The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Her condition was not immediately available.
No one was reported in custody Saturday afternoon. Area Two detectives were investigating.