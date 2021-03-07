CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 1,068 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 14 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,198,335, including 20,763 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 68,094 tests have been reported, for a total of 18,640,190.
As of Saturday night, 1,141 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 255 were in intensive care and 112 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Feb. 28 to March 6, 2021 is 2.3%.
Saturday 98,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Illinois. As of midnight Saturday, 3,358,214 vaccines have been administered in the state, including 344,569 for longterm care facilities. The total number of vaccine doses allocated and delivered to the state is 4,268,375.