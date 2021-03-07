CHICAGO (CBS) — In Washington on Tuesday, U.S. House Democrats are expected to give final approval to the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, which the Senate passed on Saturday.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) held a virtual news conference Sunday to discuss key elements of the American Rescue Plan.

“The people in Illinois, like people across this nation, have three priorities – stop this pandemic in its tracks; second, get the economy moving again and people back to work; and third, get the kids back in school, Durbin said. “Those are the three top priorities in every household across our state, and they are priorities that were served with this American Rescue Plan.”

Under the new plan, Illinois will receive $275 million in vaccine distribution money, $1.5 billion for COVID testing, and $100 million for mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Also, nearly 7.5 million lower-income and working-class families will get another round of relief checks.

The deal also extends unemployment benefits for those who lost jobs due to the pandemic.

For stimulus checks, the bill narrows the eligibility. But instead of $600 checks, it will be $1,400 checks – which will go to people who earn less than $75,000 a year and married couples who earn less than a combined $150,000.

President Joe Biden said this means a typical middle-class family of four will get $5,600.

“That means the mortgage can get paid. That means maintaining the health insurance you have. It’s going to make a big difference in so many lives in this country,” Mr. Biden said.

In looking at the changes between the Senate and House version, this means this time millions of families will not qualify. But the changes also mean this time, dependent adults like college students will.

As for unemployment benefits, they’re trimming the federal boost. This version calls for a $300 federal boost to weekly jobless payments through Sept. 6, and the extension of pandemic unemployment benefits programs like Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for freelancers.