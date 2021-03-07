MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) — Three people were killed Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Rand Road in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.
At 7:44 a.m., Mount Prospect police were called for a two-vehicle rollover crash at Rand and Mount Prospect roads. The crash involved a white Honda sedan with heavy damage and a gold Ford sport-utility vehicle with heavy front-end damage hat had rolled over onto its roof.
Police believe the Honda was headed south from the exit of Mount Prospect Plaza when the gold Ford which was headed northwest on Rand Road from Central Road, entered the intersection and hit the Honda.
The driver of the Ford was extricated and taken to an area hospital. All three people in the Honda were killed.
Their identities were being withheld Sunday evening pending notification of next of kin.
Rand Road was closed until 5 p.m. as police investigated.
Mount Prospect police asked witnesses and anyone with information to call their Major Crash Investigation Team at (847) 870-5656.