CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 748 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 11 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 667,262 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 12,310, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 427 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far 3,150,418 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19, up from 3,145,029 on Saturday. A total of 8,242,367 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.

Nearly 8,200 people have received a free COVID-19 vaccine in the first two days of a four-day clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The clinic continues through Monday, but all appointments are booked.

Additional clinics are planned March 12 and 13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and March 26 and 27 at the University of Notre Dame. A clinic is also being planned in Gary on the weekend of March 20, but details are not yet finalized. Appointments for these clinics must be scheduled in advance, and those wishing to be vaccinated must show proof of residency upon arrival, according to ISDH.

As of Sunday, 1,127,721 people have received a first dose of vaccine in the state, and 696,457 people are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers age 50 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov, or call 211.

Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.