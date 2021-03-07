CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Illinois) is putting pressure on Gov. JB Pritzker to sign a bill that could bring 10,000 jobs to the south and southwest suburbs.
"We want the 10,000 jobs," Rush said. "What's the matter with you, gov?"
The $2 billion Compass Global Logistics hub would serve as a relay point in Joliet for goods by freight train.
The Joliet City Council approved the project in December, and the developer Northpoint Development, is ready to build.
Now, the ball is in Gov. Pritzker’s court. But Pritzker has not signed the bill for the development to go ahead.