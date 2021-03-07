CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teens have been charged in the carjacking of a 58-year-old woman in the Clearing neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side.
The boys, 17 and 15, are accused of pulling the woman out of her Hyundai Tuscon in the 5400 block of West 64th Street and threatening to shoot her before taking her vehicle just before 10 a.m. Saturday.
Police later found the vehicle in the 6000 block of Martin Luther King Driver and arrested on of the teens around 11:30 a.m. when both were seen exiting the vehicle, police said.
One of the teens returned to the vehicle and drove away, but officers again located the vehicle around 7:45 p.m., this time in the 4200 block of West Marquette. The second teen was then placed into custody.
The 17-year-old is charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking, one felony count of aggravated robbery and a misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis by a minor. The 15-year-old is facing one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.
Both teens are expected to appear in court Sunday.