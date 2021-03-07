CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police arrested three suspected teenage carjackers after a chase that stretched from Chicago to Indiana.
Chicago police accuse the three of stealing a 44-year-old rideshare driver’s car at gunpoint near 95th and the Dan Ryan.READ MORE: New Executive Order Gives More Access To Victims In Alleged Police Misconduct Cases In Chicago
ISP and the Chicago Police Department’s helicopter followed them into Indiana. ISP said during the chase an ISP trooper struck the vehicle but did not report any injuries.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Warm Stretch Begins With Temperatures In The 50s
During the pursuit an ISP squad car also struck a wall and became engulfed in flames. The trooper was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Another squad car was involved in a crash while responding. The front end of a Nissan struck the driver’s side of the squad car, but no injuries were reported.
The car crashed on Route 30 in Merrillville, and police found a 15-year-old girl driving and a 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy as passengers.MORE NEWS: Two Teens Charged In Clearing Carjacking
All three were initially hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. They were all later released to a guardian with future charges pending for the driver, according to ISP.