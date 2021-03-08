DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Avenue, fatal shooting, shooting, South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Monday evening during a quarrel in the South Austin neighborhood.

The incident took place at 7:27 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Record Warmth Possible Next 2 Days

The 25-year-old victim was shot in the leg and the head by another man.

READ MORE: Illinois Department Of Employment Security Admits To Monthlong Callback Wait Times; State Rep. Says Methods Must Change

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

MORE NEWS: The United Center COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site: An Inside Look

No one was in custody late Monday. Area Four detectives were investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff