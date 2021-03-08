CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Monday evening during a quarrel in the South Austin neighborhood.
The incident took place at 7:27 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said.
The 25-year-old victim was shot in the leg and the head by another man.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody late Monday. Area Four detectives were investigating.