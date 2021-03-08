CHICAGO (CBS) — The Museum of Science and Industry has reopened to a superhero’s fanfare – quite literally – but the opening weeks for the “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” exhibit have sold out.

However, special evening hours for the exhibit will begin on Thursday, March 18.

For the evening hours, the rest of the museum will be closed. But tickets for those special evening hours are available for $35 for adults, and $20 for children ages 3 to 11 and for members.

The MSI has held similar evening exhibit showings in the past, including the original Gunther von Hagens “Body Worlds” exhibit back in 2005.

Meanwhile, daytime tickets for the Marvel exhibit are sold out on weekdays through early April, and weekends for mid-May. But daytime tickets will be available down the line for $18 for adults; $14 for children ages 3 to 11; and $9 for members. This is on top of museum entry admission.

The Marvel exhibit celebrates more than 80 years of the comic book universe, and more than 300 artifacts – including costumes, props, and original art.

From Captain America’s vibranium shield to Thor and his hammer to the Thing, you’ll find all your favorite characters.

The MSI is open Wednesdays through Sundays and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Guests will need to get a timed-entry ticket in advance at the museum website, and it will be delivered by email for no-contract entry by scanning on mobile phones.

Masks and social distancing are required at the museum.