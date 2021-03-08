CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 got a first look inside the United Center COVID-19 vaccination site late Monday.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, work was still being done late into the afternoon to get ready for Tuesday, when the first vaccine doses will be given out at 9 a.m.

The United Center has been transformed into the state’s largest mass-vaccination site, with sprawling tents capable of up to 6,000 shots per day.

A first look inside the @UnitedCenter mass vaccination site. First shot is Tuesday morning. There are 6-5,000 sq ft. tents capable of giving out 6k shots per day. @cbschicago #COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/43c4fb8NlO — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) March 8, 2021

“I just hope everybody that come out that needs one can come out,” said Peggy Godfrey.

The site is blocks from Godfrey’s home. She has already received her vaccine.

“I want to stay here for a while,” Godfrey said. “I even had a girlfriend who died and it really hurt me.”

On Monday night, De Mar got the first look inside the tents where the goal is to save lives. The city says from check-in to vaccination, people should expect about 45 minutes.

The entrance is in Lot E at Wood and Madison streets.

After checking in, you will wind your way through a series of stanchions that will be under close watch and end up in the vaccination room – where dozens of Pfizer vaccines can be given at once.

From there, most will be monitored for 15 minutes post-shot before going out the door.

“You all be safe out here,” Godfrey said.

The vaccine site is walk-through only for at least the next two weeks. There will be on-site parking, but people are encouraged to get dropped off or take public transit if they can.