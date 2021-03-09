DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bullet Hole, Chicago, CTA

CHICAGO (CBS)– Glass was shattered at the 87th Street CTA station and a bullet hole was reported in a train window.

According to police, a CTA employee discovered the hole and called 9-1-1.

READ MORE: Women's History Month: Local Woman Bringing Representation To Skin Care Industry

Glass was also shattered at the 87th Red Line stop.

READ MORE: The United Center COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens Tuesday

It’s not clear where the train was when it was hit by the bullet.

MORE NEWS: After You Get A COVID-19 Vaccine, Sports Medicine Expert Advises Taking It Easy For A Day Or Two Before Working Out

No one was injured and no one witnessed the actual incident.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff