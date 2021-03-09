CHICAGO (CBS)– Glass was shattered at the 87th Street CTA station and a bullet hole was reported in a train window.
According to police, a CTA employee discovered the hole and called 9-1-1.
Glass was also shattered at the 87th Red Line stop.
It's not clear where the train was when it was hit by the bullet.
No one was injured and no one witnessed the actual incident.