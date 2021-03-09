(CBS) — The Chicago Cubs today announced the launch of a presale opportunity for fans to register for random drawings to win a chance to purchase tickets to limited-capacity regular season home games. Attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Starting today, March 9, fans can sign up by submitting an online registration form at www.cubs.com/tickets. Only one entry is permitted per email address and there is no cost to register. Winners will be chosen at random. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis in pods of one, two, three and four.
For the first six-game homestand April 1-7, registration begins March 9 and ends Friday, March 19, at 11:59 p.m. CDT. All fans who register, whether randomly selected as a winner or not, will remain opted into future drawings as the program continues past the first homestand.
Any remaining tickets for the first homestand will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, March 24.
Opening Day for the Cubs is April 1 against the Pirates. With a normal capacity of 41,374, Wrigley Field will be limited to 8,274 fans per game.