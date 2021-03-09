CHICAGO (CBS) — With a gorgeous day ahead of us, the Morning Insiders are thinking about a different forecast. We got wind of predictions that the vaccine can do a number on your daily workout.

Before you lace up your shoes to enjoy the sunshine, take a listen to advice CBS 2’s Lauren Victory shares from a sports medicine expert.

Sunny skies and a positive attitude; Dorene Benuck hit her stride when the temperatures recently turned for the better. How often does she walk her four-mile route?

“When the weather is nice like this, six days a week,” she said.

She’s also feeling good after receiving two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“We’re all in this together, and we’ve got to get herd immunity. Please get the vaccine!” Benuck said.

For fellow walkers and joggers: a word of caution about the shot from Dr. George Chiampas, an emergency medicine and sports medicine doctor with Northwestern Medicine.

“Your heart rate’s going up, your body temperature is going up,” He said.

Chiampas is hyper aware of the vaccine and its effect on athletes. He’s the Chief Medical Officer for U.S. Soccer, Chief Medical Officer for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, and a team physician for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Professional or amateur, sports lovers might want to listen up. Chiampas urged people to avoid physical activity, especially high-level workouts like weightlifting or running; and relax and take it easy for 24 to 36 hours after getting the vaccine, especially after the second dose.

“We’ve seen upwards of 20 to 30 percent of individuals basically get a response; and essentially get body aches, chills, low grade fevers,” Chiampas said. “There’s an inflammatory response [after the shot] and so your body and your organs already have a strain on them.”

Jenna Bullaro, an avid runner, hadn’t heard that advice before, “but if that’s what they suggest, I would do that, because … obviously that’s more important than my runs or my working out.”

It’s a good excuse for a rest day, too.