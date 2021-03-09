DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a driver crashed into them while they were pulled over on the southbound shoulder of Interstate 57 at 111th Street in Morgan Park.

Illinois State Police say that the driver of a Chevrolet truck was pulled over because of mechanical trouble when a Hyundai SUV lost control of the car and crashed into them. What caused the driver of the Hyundai to lose control of their car is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Hyundai went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two lanes were shut down for about 30 minutes until 11:30 a.m. when traffic was getting by on the shoulder.

As of 12:44 p.m., the left lane and shoulder are open while the center and right lanes are still closed.