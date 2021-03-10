CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police said a 16-year-old and another person were shot on Wednesday morning around 10:50.
The incident happened in the 11900 block of South Harvard in the West Pullman neighborhood.
CPD said the victims both sustained gun shot wounds to the lower torso. It's unknown whether they were inside a building or standing outside.
The 16-year-old was taken to Roseland Hospital. The second victim went to the University of Chicago Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
CPD detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story.