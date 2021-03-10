(CBS/AP) — Two men and a 17-year-old boy face murder charges for allegedly fatally shooting one person and trying to kill two others last summer in Gary in retaliation for an earlier double-homicide.
Authorities arrested 19-year-old Devonte T. Phillips, 18-year-old Thaddeus S. McWilliams, and 17-year-old Christian I. Nelson in the July 2020 fatal shooting of 16-year-old Christopher Watson and the wounding of a Gary man.
According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, the defendants, all from Gary, allegedly targeted Xavier Watson’s family after prosecutors dropped murder charges against him and another man in the May shooting deaths of two men, one of whom was Phillips’ brother.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.