CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police from the 16th District and firefighters with Engine 108 came together to celebrate a special Chicagoan’s 100th birthday.
Florence DiSilvestro celebrated with a birthday parade and flowers.

Officers from @ChicagoCAPS16 and @CFDMedia's Engine 108 wanted to wish a Happy 100th Birthday to long time Chicagoan Florence DiSilvestro, so they organized a Birthday Parade and capped it off with flowers for our newest centenarian.

Happy Birthday, Florence!

— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) March 9, 2021
The 100-year-old wore a birthday crown with friends and family by her side.