By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police from the 16th District and firefighters with Engine 108 came together to celebrate a special Chicagoan’s 100th birthday.

Florence DiSilvestro celebrated with a birthday parade and flowers.

The 100-year-old wore a birthday crown with friends and family by her side.

