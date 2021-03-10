CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite a lull in COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday, the average number of shots administered statewide in Illinois has climbed to its highest point of the pandemic, with an average of more than 95,000 doses given out per day over the past week.

A total of 104,777 coronavirus vaccines were given out on Tuesday, the fifth highest daily total so far, bringing the average number of shots administered to 95,369 per day over the past week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The new record average for daily vaccinations comes even after Illinois reported only 29,564 shots administered on Sunday, the lowest daily total since Feb. 20.

So far, the state has received a total of 4,738,045 doses of vaccines, and has administered 3,567,927 shots statewide. A total of 1,247,781 people in Illinois are now fully vaccinated, accounting for 9.79% of the state’s population.

Illinois reported 1,682 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, as well as 30 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 1,202,709 cases, including 20,810 deaths.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 2.3%, and that rate has now been below 3% for 24 days in a row, the longest such stretch during the pandemic.

As of Tuesday night, 1,157 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 242 in the ICU and 111 on ventilators. COVID-19 hospitalizations have been below 1,200 for four of the past five days, after IDPH didn’t report a single day with coronavirus hospitalizations that low from last April through the end of February.