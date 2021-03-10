CHICAGO (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic brought on countless “a-ha” moments, but one specific one caught our eye on Wednesday.
Illinois is in the top five most moved-out-of states for 2020.
According to the migration report from “Hire a Helper,” Illinois ranked under New Jersey at fourth.
New York ranked second in the survey, and at the number one most moved-out-of state was California. Connecticut came in fifth.
These states all lost more people than they gained.
The most moved-into state in the survey was Idaho. The data said twice as many people moved to Idaho as left it.
As to specific cities, Idaho also won – Boise had four times as many people move in as out.