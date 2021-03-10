MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) — A voicemail left by the mayor of Michigan City, Indiana has residents calling for his resignation.
In the voicemail, Mayor Duane Parry is heard saying, "They want a f***ing audience, you know – these Black guys, they all want a f***ing audience."
Parry was speaking on the voicemail of a local pastor.
The mayor apparently thought the call had already ended when he made those remarks.
The pastor who got the message couldn’t believe it.
“I was absolutely stunned. I couldn’t believe my ears,” said Pastor James Lee. “As a matter fact, I played it several times.”
Activists have been protesting, calling for Parry to step down.
The voicemail comes after the mayor already caused a stir, accused of publicly criticizing the city’s Black police chief.
The mayor has apologized and pledged to take cultural bias training, but said he will not resign.