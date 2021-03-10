DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Mayor Duane Parry, Michigan City, Pastor James Lee

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) — A voicemail left by the mayor of Michigan City, Indiana has residents calling for his resignation.

In the voicemail, Mayor Duane Parry is heard saying, “They want a f***ing audience, you know – these Black guys, they all want a f***ing audience.”

READ MORE: Sources: Gov. Pritzker Believes Conventions Can Return To McCormick Place As Soon As Summer

Parry was speaking on the voicemail of a local pastor.

The mayor apparently thought the call had already ended when he made those remarks.

READ MORE: COPA Releases Video, Other Materials From January Incident Where Police Shot Woman In Lawndale

The pastor who got the message couldn’t believe it.

“I was absolutely stunned. I couldn’t believe my ears,” said Pastor James Lee. “As a matter fact, I played it several times.”

Activists have been protesting, calling for Parry to step down.

MORE NEWS: Former Hobart High School Assistant Football Coach Investigated Over Claims Of Inappropriate Conduct

The voicemail comes after the mayor already caused a stir, accused of publicly criticizing the city’s Black police chief.
The mayor has apologized and pledged to take cultural bias training, but said he will not resign.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff