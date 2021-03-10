CHICAGO (CBS) – Police on Wednesday were asking for help from the public in finding a girl who they said who was last seen in the area of Madison and Whipple in East Garfield Park.
Zaniyah Moore, 12, was wearing blue jean jacket and tall black boots when she ran away from home. It is possible that she was seen entering a silver car with tinted windows near Madison and Sacramento.READ MORE: Illinois Ranked In Top 5 Among Most Moved-Out-Of State For 2020
Moore is Black, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8255.