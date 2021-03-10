CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities said shots were fired near the Northeastern Illinois University campus just after 9:30 Wednesday morning.
The incident took place in the 3700 block of West Bryn Mawr. CPD officers were in a vehicle on campus when they heard shots fired and witnessed two cars that had driven onto a campus lot as the people inside apparently were shooting at each other.
Officers pursued both vehicles, which fled the campus in opposite directions. The officers were unable to apprehend either vehicle.
A weapon was recovered as well as shell casings and narcotics on the lot where the shooting took place.
No injuries have been reported, however the campus is still on lock down but in the process of reopening.
This is a developing story.