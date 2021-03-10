CHICAGO (CBS) — Residents of five ZIP codes on the South and Southwest sides are invited to register for COVID-19 vaccination at the United Center, regardless of ages or conditions.

The city is inviting residents of the ZIP codes 60608 (Pilsen, McKinley Park, parts of Bridgeport and the Near West Side), 60619 (Grand Crossing, Chatham, Burnham, Burnside, parts of Avalon Park), 60620 Auburn Gresham, Brainerd, Princeton Park, 60649 (South Shore), and 60652 (Wrightwood, Ashburn) to sign up for vaccinations.

Those who do not live in one of those ZIP codes will have their appointments canceled.

Signup is available at this link with voucher code CCVICHICAGO. Those without internet access are asked to call (312) 746-4835.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the emphasis for vaccine eligibility still focuses on those 65 and over, and now also anyone 16 and over with conditions under which they qualify.

But the city is also placing a focus on the parts of the city that have been hit hardest.

“We’re going to do this in a smart, data-driven way, and really work with community-based organizations in those zip codes that we know have been hardest hit by COVID-19,” Lightfoot said. “We want to continue our equity-focused data-driven approach to getting the vaccine to those people who need it the most, and who really are most at risk.”