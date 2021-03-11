CHICAGO (CBS)– A 13-year-old boy has been charged in two carjacking incidents that took place in the Calumet Heights neighborhood in July.
The teen is facing two felony counts of vehicular hijacking with a firearm.READ MORE: Women's History Month: OneGoal CEO Melissa Connelly Working To Give Students The Opportunity To Succeed
During the first incident, the offender took a 44-year-old woman’s vehicle by force in the 9200 block of South Kingston Avenue on July 14.READ MORE: Aldermen Discuss Possible Pilot Program For Guaranteed Basic Income Funded With COVID Relief Money
The second incident took place in the 9300 block of South Oglesby Avenue on July 15. The offender was armed when he took a 22-year-old woman’s vehicle.MORE NEWS: Chicago Auto Show Organizers Meeting With Pritzker Administration About Possible 2021 Return To McCormick Place
The 13-year-old is expected to appear in court on Thursday.